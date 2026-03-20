Henson Edgewater Management LLC Makes New $8.92 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Henson Edgewater Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Henson Edgewater Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

AGG opened at $99.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27. The stock has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $101.46.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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