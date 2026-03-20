Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) CEO Adi Sfadia Sells 48,978 Shares of Stock

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) CEO Adi Sfadia sold 48,978 shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $825,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

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Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.56 million. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Research analysts expect that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilat Satellite Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilat Satellite Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

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Gilat Satellite Networks is a leading provider of satellite-based broadband connectivity solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of ground segment equipment and network services. The company’s core offerings include Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) modems and hub systems, network management software, and end-to-end satellite communication platforms. These technologies enable broadband Internet access, enterprise networking, and cellular backhaul in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gilat has established a track record of innovation in satellite communications.

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