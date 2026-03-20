ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) CFO David Sherry Sells 17,778 Shares

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CFO David Sherry sold 17,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $1,241,971.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,867,926.50. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Sherry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 21st, David Sherry sold 145 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $12,797.70.
- On Tuesday, January 20th, David Sherry sold 833 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $76,052.90.
ServiceTitan Stock Down 0.3%
TTAN opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $131.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceTitan by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.
Key ServiceTitan News
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst note: Seeking Alpha reiterates a “Buy” view, arguing margin improvements, a lower valuation after the pullback, and limited short-term AI-displacement risk for TTAN make it attractive for long-term investors. ServiceTitan: Near-Term Deceleration, But Solid Long-Term Foundation
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation review: A recent piece examines TTAN’s valuation after volatile trading, highlighting that the pullback has reduced forward multiples but that near-term growth concerns keep uncertainty high. Investors should weigh lower implied valuation against decelerating top-line momentum. A Look At ServiceTitan (TTAN) Valuation After Recent Share Price Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Truist cut its price target on TTAN despite noting a strong Q4, a move that can pressure sentiment and limit near-term upside as investors recalibrate expectations. ServiceTitan, Inc. (TTAN) Price Target Cut at Truist After Strong Q4 Performance
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO: David Sherry sold 17,778 shares at ~$69.86, trimming his stake (~5.37% reduction). Large insider sales by senior execs can signal personal liquidity-taking and weigh on investor confidence. CFO Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CAO: Michele O’Connor sold 5,154 shares at ~$69.86 (~5.75% reduction). Multiple officer sales in one day can amplify negative market reaction. CAO Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO & President: Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan each sold several thousand shares (CEO 2,288; President 3,220) and now show token direct holdings, a conspicuous reduction that investors may read as a negative signal. CEO Form 4 President Form 4
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on TTAN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $117.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ServiceTitan from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceTitan
About ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.
At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.
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