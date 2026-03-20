Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,029 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average of $130.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.47 and a 52 week high of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Zoetis from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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