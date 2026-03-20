Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.7022. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.7022, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

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Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

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