Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak Azamian Sells 10,972 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak Azamian sold 10,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $761,676.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,549.84. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TARS opened at $66.75 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.56 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 779.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong‑Buy” and published tighter FY‑2026 and quarterly EPS forecasts (e.g., FY2026 estimate moved toward a smaller loss), suggesting better-than-expected recovery potential and giving investors a fundamental bullish signal. Read More.

Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong‑Buy” and published tighter FY‑2026 and quarterly EPS forecasts (e.g., FY2026 estimate moved toward a smaller loss), suggesting better-than-expected recovery potential and giving investors a fundamental bullish signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains mixed‑to‑favorable (average recommendation ~“Moderate Buy”), so Lifesci’s view improves outlook but doesn’t represent unanimous conviction across Street. Read More.

Analyst consensus remains mixed‑to‑favorable (average recommendation ~“Moderate Buy”), so Lifesci’s view improves outlook but doesn’t represent unanimous conviction across Street. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (around 90%), and several large funds recently increased positions—a stabilizing factor that can limit extreme volatility but also means big holders can move the stock via position changes. Read More.

Institutional ownership is high (around 90%), and several large funds recently increased positions—a stabilizing factor that can limit extreme volatility but also means big holders can move the stock via position changes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple Form 4s show the CEO, director William J. Link and several other insiders sold large blocks between March 16–19 (CEO sales ~11–12k shares on consecutive days; director sold 12,500 shares), which can trigger short‑term downward pressure and raises investor concern about near‑term liquidity or profit‑taking. Read More. | Read More.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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