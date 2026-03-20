Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.63. 15,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 46,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

About Hochschild Mining

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc is a London‐based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by‐product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th‐century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

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