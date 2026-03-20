Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Insider Mark Sabag Sells 62,102 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Sabag sold 62,102 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $1,871,754.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 224,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,691.60. The trade was a 21.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Trending Headlines about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages set a new blended price target for TEVA at $37.67 — analyst coverage remains constructive and the target sits well above the current trading level, supporting upside expectations. Brokerages Set Teva Price Target at $37.67

Brokerages set a new blended price target for TEVA at $37.67 — analyst coverage remains constructive and the target sits well above the current trading level, supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Teva published its Q1 2026 Aide Memoire on the investor site — a summary of previously disclosed public information intended to orient investors ahead of results. This improves transparency and reduces surprise risk at earnings. Teva Releases Q1 2026 Aide Memoire

Teva published its Q1 2026 Aide Memoire on the investor site — a summary of previously disclosed public information intended to orient investors ahead of results. This improves transparency and reduces surprise risk at earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Teva set the Q1 2026 results release for April 29 (press release at 7:00 a.m. ET; conference call/webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET). The scheduled cadence and webcast registration give investors a clear timeline to reprice around confirmed numbers. Teva to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Teva set the Q1 2026 results release for April 29 (press release at 7:00 a.m. ET; conference call/webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET). The scheduled cadence and webcast registration give investors a clear timeline to reprice around confirmed numbers. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Mark Sabag sold 62,102 TEVA shares on March 17 at an average $30.14, reducing his stake ~21.6% — notable executive selling can weigh on sentiment and be interpreted as a near-term negative by some investors. Insider Sale Disclosure — Mark Sabag

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.