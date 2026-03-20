Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Insider Mark Sabag Sells 62,102 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Sabag sold 62,102 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $1,871,754.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 224,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,691.60. The trade was a 21.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance
TEVA stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA
Trending Headlines about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerages set a new blended price target for TEVA at $37.67 — analyst coverage remains constructive and the target sits well above the current trading level, supporting upside expectations. Brokerages Set Teva Price Target at $37.67
- Positive Sentiment: Teva published its Q1 2026 Aide Memoire on the investor site — a summary of previously disclosed public information intended to orient investors ahead of results. This improves transparency and reduces surprise risk at earnings. Teva Releases Q1 2026 Aide Memoire
- Neutral Sentiment: Teva set the Q1 2026 results release for April 29 (press release at 7:00 a.m. ET; conference call/webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET). The scheduled cadence and webcast registration give investors a clear timeline to reprice around confirmed numbers. Teva to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Mark Sabag sold 62,102 TEVA shares on March 17 at an average $30.14, reducing his stake ~21.6% — notable executive selling can weigh on sentiment and be interpreted as a near-term negative by some investors. Insider Sale Disclosure — Mark Sabag
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.
Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.
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