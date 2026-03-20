Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,855 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Positive Sentiment: Intel expanded edge AI partnerships (Versa) to run AI-driven security, networking and analytics on its new Xeon 6 processors — a practical revenue pathway for CPU/AI inference at the enterprise edge and validation of Xeon 6 in real-world deployments. Read More.

Intel expanded edge AI partnerships (Versa) to run AI-driven security, networking and analytics on its new Xeon 6 processors — a practical revenue pathway for CPU/AI inference at the enterprise edge and validation of Xeon 6 in real-world deployments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Intel Xeon 6 is being used as the processor in NVIDIA DGX Rubin NVL8 systems — a high-profile validation from Nvidia that helps Intel regain credibility in AI datacenter stacks and signals potential OEM demand for Xeon 6 in accelerated AI servers. Read More.

Intel Xeon 6 is being used as the processor in NVIDIA DGX Rubin NVL8 systems — a high-profile validation from Nvidia that helps Intel regain credibility in AI datacenter stacks and signals potential OEM demand for Xeon 6 in accelerated AI servers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market coverage notes a broader “AI hardware” narrative lifting investor sentiment — headlines point to Intel’s push into inference/edge AI as helping reframe the company from laggard to active AI infrastructure contender. This momentum is cited as a driver of recent upside in the stock. Read More.

Analyst/market coverage notes a broader “AI hardware” narrative lifting investor sentiment — headlines point to Intel’s push into inference/edge AI as helping reframe the company from laggard to active AI infrastructure contender. This momentum is cited as a driver of recent upside in the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Intel announced expanded advanced packaging capacity with a new Malaysian advanced-packaging plant — increases packaging capability (EMIB/EMIB-T roadmap) that analysts say can be a revenue and margin tailwind as demand for heterogeneous packaging grows. Read More.

Intel announced expanded advanced packaging capacity with a new Malaysian advanced-packaging plant — increases packaging capability (EMIB/EMIB-T roadmap) that analysts say can be a revenue and margin tailwind as demand for heterogeneous packaging grows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo and other outlets point to Intel’s EMIB-T packaging roadmap as a tactical positive — supportive but dependent on execution and customer uptake. This is incremental but not guaranteed to drive near-term earnings. Read More.

Wells Fargo and other outlets point to Intel’s EMIB-T packaging roadmap as a tactical positive — supportive but dependent on execution and customer uptake. This is incremental but not guaranteed to drive near-term earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s 6G AI‑RAN work with Viettel is being discussed as a potential strategic moat play in telco/edge infrastructure — promising but longer horizon and requires operator orders to meaningfully move financials. Read More.

Intel’s 6G AI‑RAN work with Viettel is being discussed as a potential strategic moat play in telco/edge infrastructure — promising but longer horizon and requires operator orders to meaningfully move financials. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bull-bear debate persists: some analysts and write-ups lay out a bearish case (execution risk, valuation questions, and near-term margin/guidance uncertainty). Investors should weigh the momentum from product/partner news against lingering profitability and guidance concerns. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Northland Securities set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of INTC opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $230.67 billion, a PE ratio of -577.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.37. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.