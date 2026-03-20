HC Wainwright Predicts Oklo’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Oklo in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($8.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Oklo
Oklo Price Performance
Oklo stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73. Oklo has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Transactions at Oklo
In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,062,424 shares of company stock worth $169,888,312. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Oklo
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Oklo by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Oklo
Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory and DOE progress materially de-risks execution and opens early revenue (isotopes) plus project momentum — NRC license for isotope unit, DOE design agreements for reactors, and a DOE/INL deal to build a pilot reactor. Oklo Accelerates Nuclear Ambitions With Key Regulatory Approvals
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an Overweight rating with a $122 price target, signaling continued institutional bullishness and supporting the narrative of long-term upside. Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and published forward EPS/target modeling that assumes commercialization progress — a supportive analyst voice and a $90 target. HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary and MarketBeat pieces argue the “bottom is in,” highlighting institutional accumulation, improving technicals and the opening of isotope revenue as reasons for longer-term upside. Oklo: The Bottom Is In, and the Upside Potential Is Nuclear
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage remains mixed but with an elevated average target (~$98.93 in one compilation), underscoring wide dispersion in outcomes and continued dependence on execution. Brokerages Set Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Target Price at $98.93
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations — EPS loss of $0.27 vs. consensus −$0.17 — and the company remains pre‑revenue, which prompted immediate selling pressure. Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 6.2% on Disappointing Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target and issued a more pessimistic forecast (now Neutral), signaling a sizable re‑rating from a major bank and pressuring sentiment. The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Other analysts (Needham, Canaccord, B. Riley among others) trimmed targets or lowered expectations in the same window, increasing near‑term downside risk and volatility. Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling flagged — Oklo’s CFO sold roughly $4.3M in stock recently, which can amplify short‑term negative sentiment even if company says sales are routine. Insider Selling: Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) CFO Sells $4,325,400.00 in Stock
About Oklo
Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
Further Reading
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