HC Wainwright Predicts Oklo’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Oklo in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($8.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

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Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Texas Capital raised Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Price Performance

Oklo stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73. Oklo has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,062,424 shares of company stock worth $169,888,312. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Oklo by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

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About Oklo

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Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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