GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered GN Store Nord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GN Store Nord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded GN Store Nord from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th.

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GN Store Nord Stock Performance

Shares of GN Store Nord stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.94. GN Store Nord has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.16). GN Store Nord had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company had revenue of $738.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord

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GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark‐based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord’s product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

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