Park National Corp OH Purchases 400,651 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,926.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,651 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. President Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $387.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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