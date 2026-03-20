Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Posts Earnings Results

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $24.73 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,394.07% and a negative return on equity of 100.90%.

Datavault AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVLT opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $462.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Datavault AI has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVLT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Insider Transactions at Datavault AI

In other Datavault AI news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $9,393,838.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,770,119.52. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,738,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,896.14. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,742,767 shares of company stock worth $31,483,883 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Datavault AI

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About Datavault AI

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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