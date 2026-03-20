Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New $10.02 Million Investment in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,679,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 139.9% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $357,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus raised Valero Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $241.85 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $247.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day moving average of $180.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $30.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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