iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Position Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,663 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 11.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $83,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $98.83.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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