What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Perrigo Q2 Earnings?

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Perrigo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Perrigo’s FY2028 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

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Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.51%.Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

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Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Perrigo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 647,982 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -11.28%.

Perrigo Company Profile

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Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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