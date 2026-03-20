Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys 94,430 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4,343.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94,430 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $1,433,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,568,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period.

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VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $117.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

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