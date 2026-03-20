Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.98 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 1.6%

AMS stock opened at GBX 197.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.60.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.67.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®. AMS also supplies wound care dressings such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal® brand as well as under white label.

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