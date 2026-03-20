Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $290.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $307.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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