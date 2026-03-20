Boston Scientific’s (BSX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.7%

BSX stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 479,593 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $26,955,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist kept a “buy” rating while trimming its price target to $92, signifying continued analyst confidence in BSX’s longer-term growth despite a modest cut to near-term expectations. Read More.

Truist kept a “buy” rating while trimming its price target to $92, signifying continued analyst confidence in BSX’s longer-term growth despite a modest cut to near-term expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and screeners continue to list Boston Scientific as a defensive healthcare pick amid broader market volatility, supporting demand from investors seeking lower-correlation names. Read More.

Analyst commentary and screeners continue to list Boston Scientific as a defensive healthcare pick amid broader market volatility, supporting demand from investors seeking lower-correlation names. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Health-care indices were softer in late trading today, which weighs on BSX alongside peers but reflects sector-wide pressure rather than company-specific fundamentals. Read More.

Health-care indices were softer in late trading today, which weighs on BSX alongside peers but reflects sector-wide pressure rather than company-specific fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Relative performance: Boston Scientific underperformed some competitors in today’s session, signalling short-term selling pressure versus the group. Read More.

Relative performance: Boston Scientific underperformed some competitors in today’s session, signalling short-term selling pressure versus the group. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Boston Scientific amended its recall for Accolade pacemakers, expanding the affected population to about 1.6 million devices and updating related software remediation — a material safety/recall development that raises regulatory, replacement and reputational risks. Read More.

Boston Scientific amended its recall for Accolade pacemakers, expanding the affected population to about 1.6 million devices and updating related software remediation — a material safety/recall development that raises regulatory, replacement and reputational risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The New York Times reported Boston Scientific had internal test results in 2025 showing an “extremely high failure rate” for some pacemaker batteries and that management knew of battery problems for years — a disclosure likely increasing litigation and regulatory scrutiny. Read More.

The New York Times reported Boston Scientific had internal test results in 2025 showing an “extremely high failure rate” for some pacemaker batteries and that management knew of battery problems for years — a disclosure likely increasing litigation and regulatory scrutiny. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities-class-action lawsuits tied to disclosures (class period Jul 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026), and several investor-alerts remind shareholders of an early-May deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status — increasing legal risk and potential costs. Read More.

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities-class-action lawsuits tied to disclosures (class period Jul 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026), and several investor-alerts remind shareholders of an early-May deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status — increasing legal risk and potential costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional analyst downgrades/expectation cuts (UBS among them) have lowered near-term estimates, compounding downward pressure on the stock while investors reassess guidance and litigation/recall impacts. Read More.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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