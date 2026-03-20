Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 701,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 351,677 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $59,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore raised Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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