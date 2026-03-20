Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 3,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 36,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 219,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,466.70. This represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.18.

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Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $201.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $401.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $202.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

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Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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