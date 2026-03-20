Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research lowered shares of Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Optimum Communications’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Optimum Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Evercore set a $2.00 price target on shares of Optimum Communications in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Optimum Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Optimum Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Optimum Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

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Optimum Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:OPTU opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Optimum Communications has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $628.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Optimum Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Optimum Communications news, General Counsel Michael Olsen sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,496,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,043.20. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Optimum Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Optimum Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Optimum Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Optimum Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 644,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Optimum Communications by 41.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Optimum Communications by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Optimum Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company’s video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

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