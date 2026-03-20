Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.89.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA
Alibaba Group Stock Down 7.0%
Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 20,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Key Alibaba Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cloud & AI traction — Alibaba’s Cloud Intelligence revenue grew ~36% and its Qwen model shows strong developer adoption (large download and derivative-model footprint), supporting faster AI monetization prospects. Alibaba Stock Is Getting Hit Again, but Qwen and Cloud Growth Are Surging
- Positive Sentiment: AI price increases — Alibaba is raising prices for AI/compute services (reports of up to ~34%), which should boost unit economics if demand holds. Bloomberg: Alibaba raises AI prices
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term revenue ambition — Management targets >$100 billion in external cloud + AI revenue within five years, signaling a clear strategic focus and sizable upside if execution succeeds. China’s Alibaba Eyes $100 Billion In Cloud, AI Revenue Over Five Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Restructuring & headcount change — Alibaba’s reported ~34% reduction in employees year-over-year largely reflects disposals (Sun Art, Intime) and restructuring tied to its AI/cloud pivot; could improve margins over time but signals major change. Alibaba workforce shrinks 34% in 2025 as Chinese tech giant doubles down on AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Balance-sheet capacity — Alibaba still holds a large cash/liquid position (~$80B) and moderate debt, giving it room to fund AI and quick-commerce investments even as cash flow is stressed. Alibaba Stock Is Getting Hit Again, but Qwen and Cloud Growth Are Surging
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings and revenue miss — December-quarter revenue slightly missed estimates and adjusted EPS plunged (~66–67% year-over-year), driven by heavy investment in quick commerce and user experience; that shortfall is the primary cause of the share selloff. Alibaba Stock Falls As Revenue Misses Estimates, Profits Slide Despite AI Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Margin & cash-flow pressure — Operating income fell sharply and free cash flow weakened as the company prioritizes quick-commerce and AI infrastructure, raising near-term profitability concerns. Alibaba slides 6.6% as investors focus on profit and cash-flow drop despite strong cloud growth
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction & sentiment risk — The wider AI/China-tech trade is volatile: investors punished peers after mixed results (Tencent drop, sector pullback) and questioned the near-term path to monetizing large AI investments, amplifying BABA’s decline. Alibaba, Tencent Shares Lose $66 Billion as AI Vision Falls Flat
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
Further Reading
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