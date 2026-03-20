Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.89.

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Alibaba Group Stock Down 7.0%

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

NYSE BABA opened at $124.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.73 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 20,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Key Alibaba Group News

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About Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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