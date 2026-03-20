AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. AutoCanada had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from AutoCanada’s conference call:

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Management completed a major cost reset, achieving approximately CAD 115 million of annual run-rate savings and a full-year Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 198 million , up 11.5% year-over-year.

Management completed a major cost reset, achieving approximately of annual run-rate savings and a full-year , up 11.5% year-over-year. The fourth quarter showed material operational weakness with revenue down 11.8% to CAD 1.1 billion , gross profit down 19.5% to CAD 174 million , and Adjusted EBITDA falling to CAD 32.7 million , ~80% of the decline attributed to execution and store-level disruptions.

The fourth quarter showed material operational weakness with revenue down 11.8% to , gross profit down 19.5% to , and Adjusted EBITDA falling to , ~80% of the decline attributed to execution and store-level disruptions. Elevated aged used inventory and earlier procurement misalignment pressured used vehicle GPUs near-term; management expects GPUs to remain weak in Q1/Q2 and normalize in the second half of 2026 after tighter buy-box, pricing, and purchasing controls.

Elevated aged used inventory and earlier procurement misalignment pressured used vehicle GPUs near-term; management expects GPUs to remain weak in Q1/Q2 and normalize in the second half of 2026 after tighter buy-box, pricing, and purchasing controls. Collision is a strategic growth pillar — the platform has 33 locations , strong margins, and a pipeline to scale to over 100 stores with disciplined M&A as balance sheet capacity allows.

Collision is a strategic growth pillar — the platform has , strong margins, and a pipeline to scale to over 100 stores with disciplined M&A as balance sheet capacity allows. Balance-sheet focus includes maintaining near-term leverage around ~4x net funded debt/EBITDA while expecting roughly CAD 130 million of U.S. disposition proceeds (about CAD 81 million still to be received) to reduce debt; management forecasts momentum building in 6–9 months with full operational normalization in 12–18 months.

AutoCanada Stock Down 15.0%

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.68 million, a PE ratio of -42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.20. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$14.00 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Key Headlines Impacting AutoCanada

Positive Sentiment: National Bank still assigns a C$24 price target (down from C$29) — the target implies ~41% upside from the C$17 reference price despite a downgrade to “sector perform”. Article Title Tickerreport

National Bank still assigns a C$24 price target (down from C$29) — the target implies ~41% upside from the C$17 reference price despite a downgrade to “sector perform”. Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark lowered its target to C$22 and moved to “sector perform” — the revised target still implies a meaningful upside (~29%). Article Title

ATB Cormark lowered its target to C$22 and moved to “sector perform” — the revised target still implies a meaningful upside (~29%). Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord cut its rating from “buy” to “hold” and slashed its target to C$22 (from C$42) — this materially lowers prior upside expectations and signals more cautious near‑term guidance from the dealer. Article Title

Canaccord cut its rating from “buy” to “hold” and slashed its target to C$22 (from C$42) — this materially lowers prior upside expectations and signals more cautious near‑term guidance from the dealer. Neutral Sentiment: RBC trimmed its price target to C$18 (from C$28) — a modest implied upside (~6%) but meaningfully lower than prior coverage. Article Title

RBC trimmed its price target to C$18 (from C$28) — a modest implied upside (~6%) but meaningfully lower than prior coverage. Negative Sentiment: Company Q4 results: reported C($0.06) EPS on C$1.12B revenue, negative net margin (~-0.18%) and negative ROE — the print and management commentary (conference call/slide deck) highlight margin pressure and operational headwinds. Press Release Slide Deck

Company Q4 results: reported C($0.06) EPS on C$1.12B revenue, negative net margin (~-0.18%) and negative ROE — the print and management commentary (conference call/slide deck) highlight margin pressure and operational headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage notes shares slid as “market headwinds” and an “internal overhaul” weighed on Q4 results — press framing reinforces the negative market reaction. MarketWatch: AutoCanada Shares Slide

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoCanada this week:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACQ shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.50 to C$39.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.46.

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About AutoCanada

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AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru. The majority of revenue is generated in the new-vehicles sales segment.

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