Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URA. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000.

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Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA URA opened at $48.27 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

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