Unique Wealth LLC Purchases 28,969 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,227,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,326,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,410 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,022,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 79,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,113,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.46.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

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