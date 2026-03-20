Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,399,437 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.6% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

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Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,583,689.39. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,153 shares of company stock valued at $32,005,084. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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