Guggenheim Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $260.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore lifted their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Five Below from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Five Below from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.86.

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Five Below Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $235.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.81. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $237.25.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,382.60. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.29, for a total value of $389,408.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 99,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,049,973.35. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $3,135,554 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 143.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and guidance beat: Five Below reported a stronger-than-expected Q4 (revenue and EPS beat, double‑digit comps) and raised FY26 outlook, citing holiday strength and margin gains — the core catalyst for the stock move. Earnings Release

Q4 earnings and guidance beat: Five Below reported a stronger-than-expected Q4 (revenue and EPS beat, double‑digit comps) and raised FY26 outlook, citing holiday strength and margin gains — the core catalyst for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street reaction: Multiple firms raised ratings and price targets (UBS, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Deutsche, BNP and others), signaling broad buy‑side confidence and driving additional buying. Analyst Upgrades Summary

Wall Street reaction: Multiple firms raised ratings and price targets (UBS, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Deutsche, BNP and others), signaling broad buy‑side confidence and driving additional buying. Positive Sentiment: Momentum + institutional demand: MarketBeat and others note heavy institutional buying and wider investor interest after the beat, which tends to amplify intraday gains. MarketBeat Coverage

Momentum + institutional demand: MarketBeat and others note heavy institutional buying and wider investor interest after the beat, which tends to amplify intraday gains. Positive Sentiment: Product mix and traffic: Viral toys/“squishy” items and targeted merchandising to Gen Z/younger moms contributed to comp gains and higher customer traffic across income levels. MarketWatch Article

Product mix and traffic: Viral toys/“squishy” items and targeted merchandising to Gen Z/younger moms contributed to comp gains and higher customer traffic across income levels. Positive Sentiment: Management & media endorsements: CEO commentary on overcoming tariff disruptions and positive media/analyst takes (including Jim Cramer praise) reinforced investor confidence in execution. CNBC Video

Management & media endorsements: CEO commentary on overcoming tariff disruptions and positive media/analyst takes (including Jim Cramer praise) reinforced investor confidence in execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst nuance and caution: Some research notes (Morgan Stanley hold commentary, TipRanks recap) highlight strong near‑term momentum but caution on valuation/longer‑term growth cadence. These are moderating voices rather than immediate sell catalysts. TipRanks Summary

Analyst nuance and caution: Some research notes (Morgan Stanley hold commentary, TipRanks recap) highlight strong near‑term momentum but caution on valuation/longer‑term growth cadence. These are moderating voices rather than immediate sell catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer buzz & product features: Lifestyle write-ups (AOL) showcasing low‑price seasonal and pet items provide free marketing and broaden awareness but are unlikely to move fundamentals alone. AOL Product Piece

Consumer buzz & product features: Lifestyle write-ups (AOL) showcasing low‑price seasonal and pet items provide free marketing and broaden awareness but are unlikely to move fundamentals alone. Negative Sentiment: Valuation — stretched metrics: Coverage warns the stock is trading at an elevated P/E versus peers and history, raising risk of profit‑taking after a sharp run. Valuation Note

Valuation — stretched metrics: Coverage warns the stock is trading at an elevated P/E versus peers and history, raising risk of profit‑taking after a sharp run. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Data shows recent insider sales across multiple executives — not unusual after a big run, but a signal some insiders are taking gains. QuiverQuant Insider Summary

Five Below Company Profile

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Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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