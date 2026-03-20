Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Amplifon Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of AMFPF stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Amplifon has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

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Amplifon Company Profile

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Amplifon is a global leader in hearing care, specializing in the retail and distribution of hearing aids, accessories and related services. The company offers a full suite of solutions including diagnostic hearing assessments, personalized hearing aid fittings, follow-up care, tinnitus management and hearing protection. Through its network of branded stores and partner outlets, Amplifon serves individuals across the full spectrum of hearing needs, from prevention and early detection to long-term aftercare.

Founded in Milan in 1950 by Algernon Charles Holland, Amplifon has grown from a single audiology centre into a multinational organization.

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