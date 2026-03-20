Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $226.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.11.

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Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.6%

DRI opened at $203.96 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 8.92%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 2,635 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $546,393.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,098 shares in the company, valued at $849,761.28. The trade was a 39.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Wilkerson sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $480,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,992. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $3,948,970. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Darden Restaurants

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Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

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