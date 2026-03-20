Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ceva in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Ceva in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceva in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceva in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ceva in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

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Ceva Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $18.97 on Friday. Ceva has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $526.42 million, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Ceva had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 9.71%.The firm had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ceva will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Ceva during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Ceva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ceva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceva by 2,735.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 574,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ceva

(Get Free Report)

Ceva, Inc (NASDAQ: CEVA) is a leading licensor of signal processing IP cores and platforms that enable intelligent, connected devices. The company designs a broad portfolio of digital signal processing (DSP) and AI processors, software development toolkits and reference frameworks for applications ranging from 5G wireless communications and Bluetooth connectivity to audio, computer vision, sensor fusion and edge AI. Its solutions target a variety of end markets including smartphones, automotive, IoT devices, smart home, industrial automation and wearable electronics.

Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from DSP Group, Ceva has built its reputation on delivering modular, power-efficient IP that can be customized to meet stringent performance, area and power requirements.

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