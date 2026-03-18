vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.51. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter.

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vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.44. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTVT. Roth Mkm started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VTVT

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company’s lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

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