Mirova Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Mirova trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118,304 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.4% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $2,264,615,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,713,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,732,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,967 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $464.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.