Insider Selling: Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) General Counsel Sells $44,052.12 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John Duffy sold 34,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $44,052.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 982,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,397.30. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $850.14 million, a P/E ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

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Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. Olaplex had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.Olaplex’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $1.75 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Olaplex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore set a $2.50 price target on Olaplex in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,383 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Olaplex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,525,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Olaplex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,059,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

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Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

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