Mirova Boosts Holdings in Planet Labs PBC $PL

Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the period. Mirova owned approximately 0.10% of Planet Labs PBC worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Planet Labs PBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristen Robinson sold 47,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $1,289,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 222,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,303.12. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijaya Gadde sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $535,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 250,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,024.13. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,958. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 8.4%

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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