TMC the metals (TMCWW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect TMC the metals to post earnings of ($0.0550) per share for the quarter.

TMC the metals Price Performance

Shares of TMCWW stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TMC the metals by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 769,410 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

TMC the metals Company Profile

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC; warrants: TMCWW) is a mineral exploration and development firm focused on sourcing critical battery metals from polymetallic nodules on the seafloor. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company holds exploration contracts granted by the International Seabed Authority in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Through its subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Resources Inc, The Metals Company is advancing a pipeline of deep-sea resources rich in nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese, crucial for electric vehicle batteries and grid-scale storage systems.

Founded through a reverse merger with SPAC NPV Acquisition Corp.

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