Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 27,086 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,086 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3,658.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.