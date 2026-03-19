Sherman Porfolios LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Sherman Porfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 361,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,713,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Key Marvell Technology News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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