Sarah Mussetter Sells 4,037 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Mussetter sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $12,958.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,461.21. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.23.

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Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $269.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RRGB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on RRGB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 38.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker RRGB, is a leading casual dining restaurant company headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company specializes in offering a diverse menu centered on gourmet burgers, bottomless steak fries, salads, sandwiches and a selection of alcoholic beverages. Red Robin operates restaurants under its flagship Red Robin® brand, serving guests through both dine-in and off-premises channels, including delivery and carry-out. The company also leverages technology and loyalty programs to enhance the guest experience and drive repeat visits.

Founded in 1969 in Seattle, Washington, Red Robin began as a small tavern before evolving into a family-friendly restaurant concept focused on premium burgers.

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