BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF $BKGI Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 5.49% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the second quarter worth $338,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000.

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BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $214.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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