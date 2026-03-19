Lifesci Capital Has Negative Outlook of EPRX FY2026 Earnings

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Lifesci Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

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Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EPRX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EPRX opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.27. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21).

Institutional Trading of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRX. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintains a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on EPRX, signaling continued broker conviction and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Read More.

HC Wainwright maintains a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on EPRX, signaling continued broker conviction and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital kept a “Strong-Buy” rating even as it adjusted estimates, which supports continued institutional optimism about the company’s longer-term prospects. Read More.

Lifesci Capital kept a “Strong-Buy” rating even as it adjusted estimates, which supports continued institutional optimism about the company’s longer-term prospects. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a detailed multi-year forecast schedule (quarterly 2026 estimates and longer-term FY2030 view), providing updated guidance investors can use to re-model cash needs and valuation. Read More.

HC Wainwright published a detailed multi-year forecast schedule (quarterly 2026 estimates and longer-term FY2030 view), providing updated guidance investors can use to re-model cash needs and valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut near- and medium-term EPS estimates sharply: FY2026 from ($0.52) to ($0.96), FY2027 to ($0.91) (from $0.55 prior), FY2028 to ($1.05) (from ($0.63)), and FY2029 to ($0.42) (from ($0.13)). Those downgrades increase short-term downside risk and reflect a worse-than-expected path to profitability. Read More.

HC Wainwright cut near- and medium-term EPS estimates sharply: FY2026 from ($0.52) to ($0.96), FY2027 to ($0.91) (from $0.55 prior), FY2028 to ($1.05) (from ($0.63)), and FY2029 to ($0.42) (from ($0.13)). Those downgrades increase short-term downside risk and reflect a worse-than-expected path to profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its prior $12 price target to $11 (still a buy), signaling a modest reduction in their valuation uplift for the stock. Read More.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: EPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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