Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 12,319 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.83% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDMO. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $60.44.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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