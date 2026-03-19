RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys 19,143 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.