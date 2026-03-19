Mirova Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Mirova lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,791 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 25,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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