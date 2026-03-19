IDEX Corporation $IEX Holdings Raised by Mirova

Mirova grew its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for 1.2% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mirova owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $189.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.59 and its 200-day moving average is $180.30. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $217.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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