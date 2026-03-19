Sanford Rich Sells 980 Shares of Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Stock

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) Director Sanford Rich sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $19,796.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 205,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,685. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanford Rich also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, December 29th, Sanford Rich sold 11,087 shares of Unusual Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $22,063.13.

Unusual Machines Stock Down 3.8%

UMAC stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 22.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMAC shares. JonesTrading began coverage on Unusual Machines in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Unusual Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting Unusual Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts reaffirm/initiated coverage with buy ratings and a ~\$20 target, which can support demand and limit downside. MarketBeat UMAC coverage

Analysts reaffirm/initiated coverage with buy ratings and a ~\$20 target, which can support demand and limit downside. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation has increased recently (several small new stakes visible in filings), suggesting growing institutional interest and potential incremental buying pressure. Institutional ownership details

Institutional accumulation has increased recently (several small new stakes visible in filings), suggesting growing institutional interest and potential incremental buying pressure. Positive Sentiment: Technical indicators are constructive — the stock sits above its 50‑day (~\$15.31) and 200‑day (~\$13.01) averages and close to its 12‑month high, which can attract momentum traders. Price performance

Technical indicators are constructive — the stock sits above its 50‑day (~\$15.31) and 200‑day (~\$13.01) averages and close to its 12‑month high, which can attract momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Business profile: Unusual Machines makes ultra‑low‑latency video goggles and runs a drone marketplace — niche market with upside but early‑stage economics and a negative P/E. That makes fundamentals less immediately supportive of valuation. Company profile

Business profile: Unusual Machines makes ultra‑low‑latency video goggles and runs a drone marketplace — niche market with upside but early‑stage economics and a negative P/E. That makes fundamentals less immediately supportive of valuation. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling was disclosed: President Andrew Ross Camden sold 9,625 shares (~\$18.57 avg), CFO Brian Hoff sold 11,413 shares (~\$18.59), CRO Stacy Wright sold 13,750 shares (~\$18.57), and Director Sanford Rich sold 980 shares (~\$20.20). While insiders still hold large stakes, these concurrent sales (tens of thousands of shares) can pressure sentiment and likely explain downward price movement. See filings and the InsiderTrades summary. InsiderTrades alert CFO SEC filing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Unusual Machines by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Unusual Machines by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000.

About Unusual Machines

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Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

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