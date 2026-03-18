Context Therapeutics (CNTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5%

CNTX stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.96. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 858.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 91,008 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 7,153.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,448 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

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About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CNTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company’s research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

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