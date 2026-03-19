RIA Advisory Group LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

RIA Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,291 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,277,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,619,730,000 after acquiring an additional 372,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,594,713,000 after purchasing an additional 288,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after purchasing an additional 746,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $851,842,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,109,000 after purchasing an additional 761,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $96.90 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.