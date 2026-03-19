14,257 Shares in ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH Purchased by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. ProShares Short S&P 500 comprises about 1.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

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ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts. The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

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